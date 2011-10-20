USC men's basketball team visits Fort Jackson kids

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (AP) - The University of South Carolina men's basketball team is visiting students at one of Fort Jackson's schools.

Fort Jackson spokesman Pat Jones says Thursday's visit is designed to honor families who sacrifice for the good of the country.

The team is scheduled to visit students at Pinckney Elementary School, and was planning interactive basketball drills and instruction that will include Coach Darrin Horn. The student-athletes were to have photos taken with the children.

Jones says team members were also slated to visit soldiers staying at the installation's hospital.

Copyright 2011 AP. All rights reserved.