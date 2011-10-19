Clemson freshman linebacker Steward tears ACL

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson linebacker Tony Steward will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL during practice.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said the freshman hurt his knee Tuesday while running backward during a punt drill.

Steward played in five of Clemson's seven games this season and had five tackles and a deflected pass. Swinney says the team will ask the NCAA for a medical redshirt.

Steward also tore an ACL while playing at Pedro Menendez High School in Hastings, Fla., but Swinney says the latest injury involves the other knee.

