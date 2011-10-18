Spurrier wants No. 14 Gamecocks thinking positive - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Spurrier wants No. 14 Gamecocks thinking positive

Marcus Lattimore, who suffered a season-ending injury on Saturday Marcus Lattimore, who suffered a season-ending injury on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Steve Spurrier's taking a positive outlook on South Carolina's season so far, even if he's not that pleased with how the 14th-ranked Gamecocks have played.

Spurrier said Tuesday that South Carolina (6-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) has been fortunate to pull out several close games and remain in position to return to the SEC title game with a strong finish.

The Gamecocks have Saturday off and play next at Tennessee on Oct. 29.

Spurrier said his players have a belief they are never out of games, something that was not always the case in most of the coach's seven seasons with the Gamecocks. They'll need it down the stretch.

South Carolina lost star tailback Marcus Lattimore to a season-ending injury against Mississippi State after dismissing standout quarterback Stephen Garcia.

Previous Story:

Lattimore out for season with torn ligament

Copyright 2011 AP. All rights reserved.

