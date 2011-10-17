Clemson freshman WR Sammy Watkins wowing ACC

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Sammy Watkins is making his mark for No. 8 Clemson, much like the rural campus did during the recruitment of the humble freshman wide receiver.

Watkins had two touchdown catches and an 89-yard kickoff return in a 56-45 victory over Maryland Saturday night. His eight touchdown catches have already doubled Clemson's previous best for a freshman. He had 345 all-purpose yards against the Terps, breaking the school record by former tailback C.J. Spiller. And he's done it all in helping the Tigers to their best start at 7-0 since 2000.

Watkins thinks Clemson is a perfect fit for his lowkey personality. He grew up in a neighborhood in Fort Myers, Fla., where violence and drugs were close at hand. He says he came to Clemson to escape that environment.

Copyright 2011 Associated Press. All rights reserved.