Pumpkin carving contest winners announced!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – Congratulations to the winners of the WIS and Riverbanks Zoo Send it to 10 Pumpkin Contest!
1st Place Winner – Milana from Cayce, SC
"Looking In The Mirror" http://sendit.wistv.com/MediaItemView.aspx?id=2046521
1st place prize:
6 general admission tickets to Riverbanks Zoo6 $5 food vouchers for Riverbanks Zoo 6 tickets for behind-the-scenes Adventure Tour at Riverbanks Zoo
2nd Place – Chris Burge from Newberry, SC
"Pumpkinhead Scarecrow" http://sendit.wistv.com/MediaItemView.aspx?id=2046529
2nd place prize: $50 gift certificate to Thirsty Fellow Restaurant
Click here to see all of the entries