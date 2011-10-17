Pumpkin carving contest winners announced!

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WIS-TV, 1111 Bull Street, Columbia, SC 29201 and Riverbanks Zoo, 500 Wildlife Pkwy, Columbia, SC 29210 ("Sponsor(s)").

Also on the Web

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – Congratulations to the winners of the WIS and Riverbanks Zoo Send it to 10 Pumpkin Contest!



1st Place Winner – Milana from Cayce, SC

"Looking In The Mirror" http://sendit.wistv.com/MediaItemView.aspx?id=2046521

1st place prize:

6 general admission tickets to Riverbanks Zoo

6 $5 food vouchers for Riverbanks Zoo

6 tickets for behind-the-scenes Adventure Tour at Riverbanks Zoo

2nd Place – Chris Burge from Newberry, SC

"Pumpkinhead Scarecrow" http://sendit.wistv.com/MediaItemView.aspx?id=2046529

2nd place prize: $50 gift certificate to Thirsty Fellow Restaurant

Click here to see all of the entries