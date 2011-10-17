Pumpkin carving contest winners announced! - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Pumpkin carving contest winners announced!

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – Congratulations to the winners of the WIS and Riverbanks Zoo Send it to 10 Pumpkin Contest!

1st Place Winner – Milana from Cayce, SC

"Looking In The Mirror" http://sendit.wistv.com/MediaItemView.aspx?id=2046521

1st place prize:

6 general admission tickets to Riverbanks Zoo
6 $5 food vouchers for Riverbanks Zoo
6 tickets for behind-the-scenes Adventure Tour at Riverbanks Zoo

 

2nd Place – Chris Burge from Newberry, SC

"Pumpkinhead Scarecrow" http://sendit.wistv.com/MediaItemView.aspx?id=2046529

2nd place prize: $50 gift certificate to Thirsty Fellow Restaurant

 

Click here to see all of the entries

