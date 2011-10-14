UNC hires Tulsa's Cunningham as athletics director

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WIS) - The University of North Carolina has hired Tulsa athletics director Bubba Cunningham as the school's next AD, ending once and for all the speculation that South Carolina athletics director Eric Hyman would leave his current post to take the UNC job.

University trustees approved the hiring in a meeting Friday morning. Cunningham's start date is Nov. 14 and his contract runs through June 2017. He will make $525,000 annually and will receive a $40,000 annual expense allowance. He can receive bonuses for average team academic performance, as well as when the football team reaches a bowl or the men's and women's basketball teams reach the NCAA tournament.

Cunningham will replace Dick Baddour, who is stepping down after 14 years amid the ongoing NCAA investigation into the football program. Chancellor Holden Thorp, who attended the trustees meeting, has said Baddour would remain on at least through the school's appearance before the NCAA infractions committee on Oct. 28.

Hyman was rumored to be a top candidate for the UNC job even after the North Carolina alumnus received a $75,000 raise in August, which brought his annual salary to $497,000 per year.

