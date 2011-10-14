Sophomore QB Shaw the man for No. 15 Gamecocks

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) - South Carolina was rolling along pretty until the past week when the dismissal of veteran quarterback Stephen Garcia made unwanted headlines.

Mississippi State would like nothing more than to keep the bad news coming for the Gamecocks.

The Bulldogs host No. 15 South Carolina on Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. It will be South Carolina quarterback Connor Shaw's third career start and his first since Garcia's suspension-riddled career ended.

Shaw, a 6-foot-1, 204-pound sophomore from Flowery Branch, Ga., is once again the Gamecocks' starter and he led South Carolina to a 54-3 victory over Kentucky last week.

He became the first Gamecocks quarterback to throw for four touchdowns in a game since 2006, but Mississippi State's defense will likely pose a much bigger challenge.

