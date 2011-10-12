79-year-old patient dies in ambulance wreck

ORANGEBURG, SC (AP) - A 79-year-old patient has died after the ambulance she was in overturned in Orangeburg County.

State troopers told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that the ambulance ran off the right side of U.S. 301 about 8 miles east of Orangeburg, then went back across both lanes and turned on its side in the median around 9:20 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say Mary Thompson of Vance died from blunt force trauma. Officials would not provide details on why she was in the ambulance. The paramedic driving and the one taking care of the patient were taken to the hospital, but their injuries were not life threatening.

A special team of Highway Patrol troopers is trying to determine the cause of wreck.

