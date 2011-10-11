Backup RB Demont Buice to leave Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Clemson backup runner Demont Buice has left the eighth-ranked Tigers and plans to transfer after the semester.

The school announced the move Monday night. Buice is a redshirt freshman tailback from Gaston, Ala. He sat out the 2010 season and made a mark in last April's spring game with 102 yards on 18 carries.

However, he missed the season opener against Troy with an injury. He has played the past five games on special teams and had two tackles.

