Boyd knocked out of game as Clemson beats Boston College

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Tajh Boyd threw for a touchdown and ran for another before leaving No. 8 Clemson's 36-14 victory over Boston College with a hip injury Saturday that raised concerns about how long the Tigers could stay undefeated without him.

Boyd tried to get up off the field, but rolled back to the ground as trainers and coaches came out to help. Boyd finally was helped off, holding his left leg in the air as he was led to the sidelines for the eight-ranked Tigers early in the third quarter.

The severity of Boyd's injury wasn't immediately known. He came in leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in total offense and has been the catalyst for the Tigers' first 6-0 start in 11 years.

Backup Cole Stoudt took over for Boyd, a sophomore who's thrown for 15 touchdowns and just two interceptions in Clemson's surprising 6-0 start.

Clemson (3-0 ACC) got five field goals from Chandler Catanzaro and 117 yards and a touchdown from tailback Andre Ellington to put away Boston College (1-5, 0-3).

The Eagles played without ACC preseason player of the year Montel Harris, who aggravated a knee injury in last week's loss to Wake Forest.

