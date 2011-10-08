Huge video board coming to Williams-Brice earlier than planned - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Huge video board coming to Williams-Brice earlier than planned

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Connect

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) - The new video board has officially been moved up a year. There have been rumblings in recent weeks that the new board would be installed prior to the start of the 2012 season instead of the original plan of 2013. It looks like that will happen.

Click here to read the full story

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:22:38 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

  • Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:11:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:15 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:15:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...(AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

  • Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:30:49 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:26:14 GMT
    Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly