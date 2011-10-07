DJJ officer accused of sexually assaulting inmates - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

DJJ officer accused of sexually assaulting inmates

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - A prison guard at South Carolina's Department of Juvenile Justice has been arrested on charges he sexually assaulted two inmates.

