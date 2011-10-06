Gamecocks WR Jeffery looks to make more big plays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - This was supposed to be the season that South Carolina receiver Alshon Jeffery became even more unstoppable in the Gamecocks' push for an Southeastern Conference title.

Instead, five games in, Jeffery is struggling to make plays for No. 18 South Carolina. Jeffery was an all-SEC first-team performer a year ago and set single-season school records with 88 catches for 1,517 yards. He was on cover of Sports Illustrated's college football preview issue this summer and the 6-foot-4, 229-pound junior was expected to fly past those numbers and lead the Gamecocks (4-1, 2-1 SEC) back into the league's championship game.

But Jeffery isn't close to last year's numbers with 19 catches for 332 yards as the Gamecocks prepare for Kentucky (2-3, 0-2) on Saturday.

