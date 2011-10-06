USC men's basketball injury update

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Gamecock men's basketball coach Darrin Horn on Thursday released an injury update for three of his players.

Following a re-evaluation by the South Carolina medical staff, sophomore forward Damontre Harris is expected to miss four weeks with a right big toe sprain. The injury occurred during a conditioning session on September 30.

Redshirt-senior forward Malik Cooke was also evaluated by the medical staff, and is fully cleared for all basketball-related activities. Cooke suffered a right ankle dislocation in a pick-up game on June 21.

Additionally, junior forward Lakeem Jackson has also been fully cleared for the start of practice. Jackson underwent surgery earlier this year for a left foot injury that hampered him throughout the later part of the 2010-11 season.

South Carolina begins official practice for the 2011-12 season next Friday, Oct. 14.

