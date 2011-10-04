Grading Governor Haley: A WIS News 10 Poll

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Governor Nikki Haley recently released legislative "report cards" in which she grades lawmakers on how closely they followed her agenda.

The report cards showed only 20 of 45 senators and 75 of the 123 representatives she graded were on the "honor roll." Only one Democrat in the Senate and two in the House got top grades.

In response, state Democrats released their own report card for Haley, giving the governor an F on issues tied to jobs, honesty, government restructuring and open government.

Obviously there's a lot of partisanship on both sides, so we want to know what you think. Take our non-scientific poll and let us know how you think Governor Haley is doing on various issues affecting our poll.