SC's Ingram could miss Kentucky game

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - Southeastern Conference sacks leader Melvin Ingram may miss No. 18 South Carolina's game with Kentucky on Saturday because of a foot injury.

Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier says Ingram was unlikely to practice this week and could sit out this weekend's game with the Wildcats at Williams-Brice Stadium. Ingram was on crutches and had his left foot in a protective walking boot Tuesday.

Ingram was named the SEC's defensive player of the week for his performance in a 16-13 loss to Auburn last Saturday. Ingram had 3 1-2 sacks and an interception. It was the second straight time Ingram's earned the SEC defensive honor.

Ingram had a 68-yard touchdown off a fake punt in South Carolina's 45-42 win at Georgia to win SEC special teams player for that week.

