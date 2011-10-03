Enter to win a great prize pack from Mary & Martha’s

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES – Mary & Martha's October Prize Pack Giveaway Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WIS-TV, 1111 Bull St., Columbia, SC 29201 and Mary & Martha's 4711 Forest

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Mary & Martha's is giving away a prize pack valued at over $100.

Here is what the prize pack includes:

- A Cool Out & About (featured in Garnet, color may be exchanged by winner)

- Cooking with Cocky II (cookbook)

- 6 pack Tote from Built NY (in black)

- $30.00 Gift Certificate to Mary & Martha's

It's easy to enter, just fill out the form below before 10/31.

