Enter to win a great prize pack from Mary & Martha’s - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Enter to win a great prize pack from Mary & Martha’s

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Mary & Martha's is giving away a prize pack valued at over $100.

Here is what the prize pack includes:

- A Cool Out & About (featured in Garnet, color may be exchanged by winner)

- Cooking with Cocky II (cookbook)

- 6 pack Tote from Built NY (in black)

- $30.00 Gift Certificate to Mary & Martha's

It's easy to enter, just fill out the form below before 10/31.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Mary & Martha’s contest

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission. Good luck!

Powered by Frankly