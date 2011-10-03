Ingram named Defensive Player of the Week... Again

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - For the second week in a row, University of South Carolina defensive end Melvin Ingram has been named the Southeastern Conference's Defensive Player of the Week.

Despite losing 16-13 to Auburn, Ingram, of Hamlet, N.C., recorded 11 total tackles, including eight solo stops. He also had 4.5 tackles for loss (-21 yards), including a career-best three sacks (-20 yards).

The senior also collected an interception and two quarterback hurries against the Tigers.



The Gamecock defense limited Auburn to just 3.9 yards per play in the contest and 18 points below their season's scoring average.



Ingram is now the SEC's leader in sacks (5.5) and tackles for loss (7.5) this season.

It's the third time that Ingram has been honored by the SEC this season. He was the Special Teams Player of the Week following the Georgia game.

