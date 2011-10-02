No. 13 Clemson beats No. 11 Virginia Tech, 23-3

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Tajh Boyd and No. 13 Clemson became the first Atlantic Coast Conference team to beat ranked teams three weeks in a row, and did it resoundingly with a 23-3 victory against No. 11 Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Boyd, a Virginia native recruited by the Hokies, threw for a touchdown and dissected a top-10 defense for the second week in a row in snapping the Hokies' 12-game ACC winning streak.

The Tigers got rushing touchdowns from Andre Ellington and Mike Bellamy and finished with 323 yards against a defense that was ranked fourth nationally, allowing just 231 yards per game.

The Hokies (4-1) had a miserable night offensively, gaining 258 yards.

