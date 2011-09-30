South Carolina's Harris hurts foot during workout

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina forward Damontre Harris has injured his foot during a conditioning session.

The school said the sophomore hurt his right foot Friday morning and will be held out of all basketball activities until doctors can better assess the injury next week.

Harris is expected to be a big part of South Carolina's young nucleus of players along with fellow sophomores Bruce Ellington and Eric Smith.

Harris started 19 games last season, averaging nearly 4 points and 4 rebounds in about 17 minutes a game.

