SC's Byrd ready to return from NCAA suspension

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina receiver Damiere Byrd says he's ready to put his NCAA troubles behind him and play football against Auburn.

Byrd served a 4-game suspension and paid back $2,700 as ordered by the NCAA to regain his eligibility. Byrd was at the center of No. 10 South Carolina's problems connected to a mentoring group out of Delaware. The NCAA ruled Byrd and his family received impermissible benefits.

Gamecocks coach Steve Spurrier has said Byrd did nothing wrong. The NCAA says Spurrier and others must appear before its Committee on Infractions in February.

Spurrier had raved about Byrd's speed and big-play ability for most of the preseason. Byrd says he's kept his focus on football and continued to work hard in practice to get ready for Saturday's game.

