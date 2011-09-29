Police: 4 stole $50K from casino boat with fake gambling tickets

LITTLE RIVER, SC (AP) - Horry County police say four men took about $50,000 from a casino boat by cashing in counterfeit gambling tickets over the past three weeks.

PHOTO GALLERY



Click here to view a gallery of photos of the suspects and the casino boat

Investigators say security officers on the Sun Cruz Casino boat detained the men last week at the vessel's dock in Little River and called police.

Detectives investigated the tickets and determined they were fake. Investigators charged 49-year-old Ronald Ratliff, 46-year-old James Winburn, 41-year-old Wendell Ingram and 27-year-old Jesse Sparrow, all of Hartsville, with criminal conspiracy and forgery more than $5,000.

"SunCruz takes great pride in delivering a true Las Vegas Style experience - and that includes professional security personnel and the finest surveillance equipment. Thanks to the systems we have in place, we were able to discover and help Horry County Police apprehend the perpetrators." said a SunCruz spokesperson when asked about the robbery.

It wasn't clear if any of the suspects have an attorney.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.