Ridgeway man accused of molesting 5-year-old girl - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sheriff: Man accused of molesting 5-year-old may have more victims

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Ronald Christmas, Jr. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office) Ronald Christmas, Jr. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A man arrested this week and accused of molesting a 5-year-old girl over 7 years ago most likely victimized more children in the area, Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said.

Kershaw County deputies arrested 41-year-old Ronald Christmas, Jr. on Monday after a 12-year-old girl told her mother on September 20 that Christmas sexually molested her several years ago. The sheriff said Christmas and the victim knew each other.

Christmas, of Ridgeway, was booked into the Kershaw County Detention Center. He's being held on charges of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Child Under 11.

"It is especially troubling  when a little kid is sexually assaulted by a grownup, who they should be able to trust," said Matthews. "I am hoping his bond will be set high enough so he does not get out of jail prior to his trial."

Matthews said investigators are "relatively certain" there are other children who have been molested by Christmas and asked that anyone who may have had contact with the suspect to call the sheriff's office at 803-425-1512.

Christmas will have a bond hearing during the week of October 17 before a circuit court judge.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

