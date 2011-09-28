Haley to release legislators' 'report cards'

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - Gov. Nikki Haley kicks off a series of town hall meetings in South Carolina Monday night to unveil her agenda and to release report cards on legislators from this year's session.

The meetings begin on Monday in Rock Hill and wrap up on Oct. 18 in Florence.

Haley campaigned on holding legislators accountable for supporting or opposing her priorities. She said in March she would grade legislators on their work on issues important to her.

That included more recorded votes; a new Cabinet-level agency to oversee much of the state's bureaucracy and spending caps.

Legislators have said the report cards are a political move that don't mean much.

Haley also plans to release her list of legislative priorities for the second year of the General Assembly.

The town hall schedule is as follows:

Rock Hill, Monday, October 3, 6:30 PM

Winthrop University

DiGiorgio Campus Center's Richardson Ballroom

2020 Alumni Drive

Rock Hill, S.C. 29733

Irmo, Tuesday, October 4, 6:00 PM

Dutch Fork High School

1400 Old Tamah Road

Irmo, S.C. 29063



Aiken, Wednesday, October 5, 6:30 PM

Aiken City Hall's Municipal Auditorium

215 The Alley

Aiken, S.C. 29801



Hilton Head Island/Bluffton, Tuesday, October 11, 6:30 PM

Bluffton High School

12 H.E. McCracken Circle

Bluffton, S.C. 29910

Charleston, Saturday, October 15, 11:00 AM

College of Charleston

Alumni Memorial Hall in Randolph Hall

66 George Street

Charleston, S.C. 29424



Spartanburg/Duncan, Monday, October 17, 5:30 PM

Byrnes High School

District Five Fine Arts Center

150 East Main Street

Duncan, S.C. 29334

Florence, Tuesday, October 18, 6:30 PM

Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center

201 South Dargan Street

Florence, S.C. 29501

