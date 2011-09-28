Haley to release legislators' 'report cards'

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - Gov. Nikki Haley kicks off a series of town hall meetings in South Carolina Monday night to unveil her agenda and to release report cards on legislators from this year's session.
The meetings begin on Monday in Rock Hill and wrap up on Oct. 18 in Florence.
Haley campaigned on holding legislators accountable for supporting or opposing her priorities. She said in March she would grade legislators on their work on issues important to her.
That included more recorded votes; a new Cabinet-level agency to oversee much of the state's bureaucracy and spending caps.
Legislators have said the report cards are a political move that don't mean much.
Haley also plans to release her list of legislative priorities for the second year of the General Assembly.
The town hall schedule is as follows:
Rock Hill, Monday, October 3, 6:30 PM
Winthrop University
DiGiorgio Campus Center's Richardson Ballroom
2020 Alumni Drive
Rock Hill, S.C. 29733
Irmo, Tuesday, October 4, 6:00 PM
Dutch Fork High School
1400 Old Tamah Road
Irmo, S.C. 29063
Aiken, Wednesday, October 5, 6:30 PM
Aiken City Hall's Municipal Auditorium
215 The Alley
Aiken, S.C. 29801
Hilton Head Island/Bluffton, Tuesday, October 11, 6:30 PM
Bluffton High School
12 H.E. McCracken Circle
Bluffton, S.C. 29910
Charleston, Saturday, October 15, 11:00 AM
College of Charleston
Alumni Memorial Hall in Randolph Hall
66 George Street
Charleston, S.C. 29424
Spartanburg/Duncan, Monday, October 17, 5:30 PM
Byrnes High School
District Five Fine Arts Center
150 East Main Street
Duncan, S.C. 29334
Florence, Tuesday, October 18, 6:30 PM
Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center
201 South Dargan Street
Florence, S.C. 29501
