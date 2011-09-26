More honors for Ingram after performance against Vandy - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

More honors for Ingram after performance against Vandy

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – University of South Carolina senior defensive end Melvin Ingram has been selected as the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday's 21-3 win over previously undefeated Vanderbilt.

Ingram, a 6-2, 276-pounder from Hamlet, N.C., scored his third touchdown of the season, this time falling on a fumble in the end zone in the second quarter for the Gamecocks' first points in the victory. He was also credited with four tackles on the night, three for losses that accounted for 24 yards, and a pair of sacks. He also broke up one pass.

Ingram led a stellar Gamecock defense that limited the Commodores to just five first downs and 77 total yards on 48 plays, an average of 1.6 yards per play. Only two of Vandy's 14 drives lasted longer than four plays and only one gained more than 10 yards.

Ingram was also selected as the National Defensive Lineman of the Week by CollegeFootballPerformance.com.

It's the second time that Ingram has been honored by the SEC this season. He was the Special Teams Player of the Week following the Georgia game. It's also the fourth time a Gamecock has been honored by the SEC this season. Rokevious Watkins (offensive line – East Carolina game) and Marcus Lattimore (offense – Navy game) have also been recognized for their outstanding performances.

Ingram and the rest of the No. 10/9 Gamecocks (4-0, 2-0 SEC) will return to the practice fields tonight at 7 p.m.

