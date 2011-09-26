Viral video star Antoine Dodson arrested in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Internet sensation Kevin Antoine Dodson was arrested over the weekend on an outstanding warrant.

On Saturday around 6:20 p.m., Dodson was pulled over on Beard Street for playing loud music that police say could be heard more than 50 feet from the vehicle.

Officers issued him a noise ordinance warning and found that Dodson had an outstanding warrant for a failure to appear in court for the possession of marijuana second degree for an arrest in April.

Antonie Dodson gained Internet fame when a rap video was made out of a television interview he did in 2010. In the interview, Dodson warned the unidentified person accused of trying to rape his sister that he was going to find him. "You don't have to come and confess that you did it," said Dodson. "We're looking for you. We gonna find you."

He was released from the Huntsville-Madison County Metro Jail on Sunday on a cash bond of $516.

