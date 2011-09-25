SEC: Texas A&M to join in July 2012

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The Southeastern Conference says Texas A&M is set to be join the league next year.

The SEC announced Sunday that the move will be effective next July, and says Texas A&M will participate in all sports during the 2012-13 academic year. That gives the SEC 13 members and its first addition since South Carolina and Arkansas in 1992.

The Aggies' defection from the Big 12 had been held up with threatened legal action from Baylor and other schools. The statement released by the SEC did not mention that situation, and spokesman Charles Bloom did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

SEC presidents and chancellors voted in favor of the move on Sept. 6.

Texas A&M President R. Bowen Loftin says: We are excited to begin competition in the nation's premier athletic conference."

