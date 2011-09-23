ATLANTA (WIS) – Bounce TV, a new broadcast network targeting African Americans, premiered with a special presentation of The Wiz, starring Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, and Richard Pryor on Monday, Sept. 26, 2011.

Bounce TV targets African Americans primarily between the ages of 25-54 with a programming mix of theatrical motion pictures, live sporting events, documentaries, specials, inspirational faith-based programs, off-net series, original programming and more. Bounce TV will air twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week as a digital network designed for carriage on the digital signals of local television stations. The Founding Group is led by Martin Luther King III, Ambassador Andrew Young and Andrew "Bo" Young III, and Rob Hardy and Will Packer, co-founders of Rainforest Films, one of the top African American production companies in the world.

In Columbia, Bounce TV is carried on WIS-TV digital channel 10.2 and on Time Warner Cable Channel 1245.

"Bounce TV will be a meaningful network and we look forward to a great relationship for many years to come." Donita Todd, General Manager of WIS, said. "The new network will allow us to better serve our community, giving underserved viewers a new local television brand designed specifically for them."

WIS Television is part of Raycom Media, Inc., an employee-owned company and one of the nation's largest broadcasters. Raycom owns or operates 46 television stations in 18 states, including Hawaii. Raycom stations cover more than 12% of U.S. television households and employ 3500 individuals in full and part-time positions. Raycom Media is headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama

