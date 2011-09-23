Columbia drying out after severe flooding

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The capital city is drying out after several days of rain and a sustained downpour this morning caused flash flooding on many city streets.

A line of heavy rains started pushing through the Midlands around 8:00 a.m. Excessive runoff caused flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.



The National Weather Service gauge on the University of South Carolina campus reported 2.24 inches Friday morning. A gauge at Hamilton-Owens Airport reported 3.15 inches. A majority of that total (3.13 inches) fell in just 90 minutes.

The rain fell so quickly, it had nowhere to go. Calls started coming into the city's emergency lines about street flooding. Crews had to close several roads and intersections in the city. The Columbia Fire Department reported flooding in the following areas:

Devine and Woodrow

Devine and Adger (cars submerged)

Bluff and George Rogers

Key Rd. and Market St. (cars submerged)

Whaley and Assembly Streets

Whaley and Main Streets

All affected roads and intersections were back open Friday afternoon and flood advisories all across the state have expired.



First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Ben Tanner said only light showers were expected the rest of the day.

