Caught on camera: Girl pulls knife on cop during fight

GAFFNEY, SC (WYFF) - Two Upstate teens are facing charges after police say they hit an officer and one of them pulled a knife on the officer.

Gaffney police say an officer was called to a fight at Broad and Kendrick streets on Tuesday.

The officer said when he arrived he found a large group of people at the intersection and called for a supervisor. Police say another officer and a supervisor arrived at the scene.

According to the police, as the officers were trying to move the group of people out of the road, they noticed a fight had started down the street and tried to break it up.

Police say they were able to stop the fight, but during this time two other girls started assaulting one of the officers.

Police say the two girls hit the officer in the body and head with their fists.

According to police, one officer was able to get one of the girls off of the other officer, but the other girl was still hitting him and then reached for a knife.

The officer says he sprayed the girl with pepper spray and she dropped the knife.

Both girls were arrested.

Police say the girls involved in the first fight were both 14-years-old and were charged with public disorderly conduct and released to their parents.

Police say the 16-year-old who pulled the knife on the officer is charged with assault and battery and resisting arrest with a deadly weapon.

The other girl, who is accused of assaulting the officer, is charged with assault and battery and resisting arrest.

Both are now in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Police said the officer assaulted has scratches and bruises.

