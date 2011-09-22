Man who allegedly scammed a neighborhood, apologizes in court

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Dennis Anderson, a man who calls his business South Fork Roofing and Restoration, turned himself in to authorities after being accused of taking money for home repairs and not delivering on his promise.

Anderson was in bond court on Thursday and said he was sorry.

"Sorry he got caught," said Gloria Evans, one of his victims.

Evans one of several of Anderson's victims who showed up to court saying that she paid Anderson nearly $2000 to fix storm damage to her home.

This homeowner's experience with Anderson was very similar to his other alleged victims.

In both cases, the victims say that Anderson dodged their phone calls for weeks and all the numbers he gave them had been disconnected.

In court, Anderson explained to the judge that his business had spun out of control and medical issues kept him from doing the repairs.

Anderson claims that he told his clients about his health issues, but his victims say they never heard anything about it.

The same judge who granted Anderson bond in May for similar charges set his bond at $50,000 to get out.

"When he got out on bond, he went and got more victims," said Evans. "I feel like the system is failing us."

Evans says she probably won't get her money back, but she has learned a valuable lesson.

Anderson can't post bond until he faces charges in Forest Acres on Friday.

In addition, Greenville County has a warrant for his arrest.

