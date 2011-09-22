“Lights out” at Midlands football game

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It was "lights out" at the Benedict versus Fort Valley State University football game Thursday night.

Around 8:25 p.m., officials say the lights overheated after being left on all day, leaving fans in the dark.

That didn't stop the band from playing on, as they entertained spectators for fifteen minutes.

According to officials, the lights just needed time to cool down, before cutting them back on.

The game resumed and at half time the score was Fort Valley 31, Benedict 3.

