Lattimore takes right steps on and off field

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina's Marcus Lattimore never forgets even the tiniest of details of his success.

Gamecocks center T.J. Johnson said whenever Lattimore has a big game running the ball, there's always a text message from the sophomore tailback to the offensive lineman thanking them.

Johnson and the other linemen can count on several more messages of thanks. Lattimore had a career-best 246 yards along with No. 12 South Carolina's three touchdowns in a 24-21 victory over Navy last weekend.

Lattimore has rushed for over 100 yards in each of South Carolina's three games and leads the Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing with 534 yards.

He was named the Southeastern Conference's co-offensive player of the week.

Position coach Jay Graham says Lattimore remains level-headed no matter how well he's played.

