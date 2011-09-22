I-20 westbound back open after morning accident

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An accident that caused a traffic backup of around 7 miles on Interstate 20 Thursday has been cleaned up, but traffic in the area is still causing long delays for motorists.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 6:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes on the Broad River Rd. bridge near mile marker 66.

Emergency crews finished cleaning up the accident around 8:30 a.m., but traffic was expected to be slow in the area for the rest of the morning commute.

