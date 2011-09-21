Gamecocks unveil 'Wounded Warriors' uniforms for Auburn game - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks unveil 'Wounded Warriors' uniforms for Auburn game

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – The University of South Carolina on Wednesday unveiled new Under Armour-designed uniforms to be worn in support of our nation's Armed Forces in the Gamecocks' matchup with Auburn on October 1.

The head-to-toe uniforms are part of the UA Freedom initiative, which support our nation's military and public safety heroes, and Under Armour's partnership with Wounded Warrior Project, a non-profit organization that provides programs and services for injured service members and their families.

Under Armour said the uniforms embrace the American spirit by incorporating a custom "USA stars and stripes" head-to-toe design. The team will replace their last names on their jerseys with a "core value" embellishment – Duty, Honor, Courage, Commitment, Integrity, Country, or Service – and will be led on field by selected wounded warrior honorary captains.

"As we continue to reflect on the tenth anniversary of September 11, we recognize the importance of honoring those that lost their lives on that day and the men and women of our Armed Forces that continue to fight for freedom," said Under Armour Vice President Matt Mirchin.

The custom jerseys will be auctioned off the Monday after the game, with a 100% of all proceeds benefiting the Believe in Heroes project.

"Our nation's veterans continue to make an impact in all of our lives, and drawing attention to their sacrifices is a cause we are dedicated to each and every day," said Wounded Warrior Project Executive Director Steve Nardizzi. "We are proud to have the continued support of Under Armour, through the games, uniforms, and donations, to help build awareness and support for our country's Armed Forces."

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

