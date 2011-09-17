Gamecocks pick up win over Navy with score of 24-21 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks pick up win over Navy with score of 24-21

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - For long-time Gamecock fans, it was a painful memory. For the current players on the team, it was ancient history.

The coaches hoped what happened to USC wouldn't be repeated Saturday, and it didn't. 10th ranked Carolina picked up the win over Navy.

If you look back to 1984, the Gamecocks were riding high. They were undefeated and ranked number two nationally at 9-0. But it all came crashing down one afternoon at Annapolis. USC was upset by the Naval Academy, denying the team a chance to play for the National Championship.

Saturday's contest with Navy was a runner's showcase. The Midshipmen led the nation in rushing at 400 yards per game. On the other hand, the Gamecocks had Marcus Lattimore.

Last year's National Freshman of the Year is second in the SEC with 144 yards per game. He's also scored four touchdowns.

Lattimore finished last week with 176 yards in the victory over Georgia.

Don't forget to share your fan photos online with us.

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Jayhawks looking to peak in Week 2 of NCAA Tournament

    Jayhawks looking to peak in Week 2 of NCAA Tournament

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 20:25:33 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:48:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas guard Malik Newman (14) gets pst Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan...(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Kansas guard Malik Newman (14) gets pst Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) to put up a shot during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Wichita, Kan...
    Kansas coach Bill Self bemoaned his team's performance on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and knows Clemson will force the Jayhawks to play much better Friday.More >>
    Kansas coach Bill Self bemoaned his team's performance on the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament, and knows Clemson will force the Jayhawks to play much better Friday.More >>

  • What. Just. Happened?! NCAAs amp up the March Madness

    What. Just. Happened?! NCAAs amp up the March Madness

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:16 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:16:20 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:28 PM EDT2018-03-20 03:28:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). Nevada guard Hallice Cooke (13) and forward Elijah Foster (12) celebrate at the end end of the second half of a second-round game against Cincinnati, in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, March...
    The Sweet 16 field is set after a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.More >>
    The Sweet 16 field is set after a roller coaster ride of an opening weekend in the NCAA Tournament.More >>

  • Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues

    Lue taking leave from Cavaliers to address health issues

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:27 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:27:31 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:09 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:09:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts as he watches his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue reacts as he watches his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Chicago.
    Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.More >>
    Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is taking a leave of absence from the team to address health issues that have included chest pains and loss of sleep.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly