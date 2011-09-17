Gamecocks pick up win over Navy with score of 24-21

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - For long-time Gamecock fans, it was a painful memory. For the current players on the team, it was ancient history.

The coaches hoped what happened to USC wouldn't be repeated Saturday, and it didn't. 10th ranked Carolina picked up the win over Navy.

If you look back to 1984, the Gamecocks were riding high. They were undefeated and ranked number two nationally at 9-0. But it all came crashing down one afternoon at Annapolis. USC was upset by the Naval Academy, denying the team a chance to play for the National Championship.

Saturday's contest with Navy was a runner's showcase. The Midshipmen led the nation in rushing at 400 yards per game. On the other hand, the Gamecocks had Marcus Lattimore.

Last year's National Freshman of the Year is second in the SEC with 144 yards per game. He's also scored four touchdowns.

Lattimore finished last week with 176 yards in the victory over Georgia.

