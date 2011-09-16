Fall scrimmages underway for USC baseball

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gamecocks are scrimmaging this weekend at Carolina Stadium.

The two-time defending National Champs limbered up Friday afternoon before their first scrimmage of fall workouts.

They'll scrimmage again Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Both workouts are open to the public.

Head Coach Ray Tanner said he heard one particular question a time or two during the off season. Can you three-peat?

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved.