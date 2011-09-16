SC State coach says he's pleased with his young team's performance

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina State Bulldogs are on the road for the third straight week.

The Bulldogs made the bus trip from Orangeburg Friday morning to Eagle Aviation. SC State boarded a charter flight bound for Indiana.

The Bulldogs play the Hoosiers Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten network.

SC State is 1-1 after losing at Central Michigan and winning last week at Bethune-Cookman.

Overall, Head Coach Buddy Pough is pleased with his young team's performance.

