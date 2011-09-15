Parking info for Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Come Saturday afternoon, nearly 100,000 people will converge on Columbia for the Gamecocks' home opener. That means a lot of cars along Bluff and Shop roads.

USC tells us there is still space available at the old state Farmers Market across Bluff Road from Williams-Brice Stadium. It's one of the closest parking options for fans.



"This year we'll have 3,000 new spaces over there," said Jeff Davis. "It's cleaned up very nicely and there's season and game day sales available."



The university plans to have the former Farmers Market lot looking as good as the fairgrounds lot by next year. But most of the private lots are full, or their owners expect them to sell out by Saturday. Some fans have already claimed their spaces.



No matter where you park, be patient with traffic. "We always encourage fans to come early, to lessen the effect on traffic problems we may have," said Davis.

