South Carolina ends association with booster

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina is distancing itself from a booster involved in the NCAA's four-game suspension of freshman receiver Damiere Byrd.

The school said Thursday it sent a letter last week that disassociated supporter Kevin Lahn from the program for an indefinite period. Lahn was accused by the NCAA of giving improper benefits to Byrd and members of his family. Lahn was part of the Student Athletic Mentoring Foundation. He is a South Carolina graduate, has donated money to the school and purchased football tickets.

The letter says Lahn can have no contact with South Carolina athletes or be part of alumni organizations and other development groups. It was signed by athletic director Eric Hyman and general counsel Walter Parham.

Byrd is required to pay back $2,700 along with missing four games.

Copyright 2011 AP. All rights reserved.