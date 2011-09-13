Spurrier: Enough is enough; team needs to show improvement

By Rick Henry - bio | email

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Gamecocks will play their home opener this weekend.

USC returns to Williams-Brice stadium to face Navy after five straight games away from home.

The Gamecocks have been able to get off to a 2-0 start despite not playing their best football.

The head ball coach said enough is enough. He's ready for his team to start showing improvement starting Saturday against Navy.

The Gamecocks were able to beat Georgia Saturday despite falling behind 35-31 with less than seven minutes to play. Carolina scored two touchdowns to edge the Bulldogs by three.

The head ball coach said he doesn't want to hear the argument that good teams find a way to win even when they don't play their best game.

