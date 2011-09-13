South Carolinas loses backup RB Carson for season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina backup tailback Shon Carson will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his knee in the Georgia game.

Coach Steve Spurrier said Tuesday that the freshman was hurt on his only carry in the 45-42 win over the Bulldogs last Saturday. While Spurrier didn't elaborate on the injury, starting running back Marcus Lattimore said Carson injured an ACL.

Spurrier said Carson will redshirt this season. Along with football, Carson is a highly regarded baseball prospect who was set to join South Carolina's ttwo-time defending national champion.

The coach also said wide receiver D.L. Moore would miss the 10th-ranked Gamecocks home opener with Navy on Saturday because of injuries to his shoulder and ankle.

