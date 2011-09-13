Spurrier looks for more from 10th-ranked Gamecocks - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Spurrier looks for more from 10th-ranked Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - No. 10 South Carolina has put up the most points in its first two games in coach Steve Spurrier's seven seasons.

The Gamecocks' coach says he still needs to see much more if the team expects to maintain its successful start.

Spurrier said Tuesday that South Carolina (2-0) had not been crisp on offense despite outscoring East Carolina 56-37 and Georgia 45-42 the first two weeks.

Gamecocks quarterbacks have completed under 50 percent of their throws, and the team ranks 11th in the Southeastern Conference in yards passing.

So far, South Carolina has gotten it done with opportunistic defense and the rushing of tailback Marcus Lattimore. Safety Antonio Allen has had a touchdown in both games, while Lattimore is second in the conference with 288 yards and four touchdowns.

