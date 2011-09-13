Police: Getaway driver arrested after cross-dressing robber shot

AIKEN, SC (WIS) - A man wearing a flowered dress and carrying a purse was tracked down at a hospital after being shot in the face while trying to rob a jewelry store, according to police. Now authorities say they've caught the man's getaway driver.

Police said 20-year-old Dominique Lee Fortenberry of Summerville was arrested and charged with armed robbery as soon as he was released from surgery. On Tuesday, police arrested Christie Janelle Jackson, 29, for attempted armed robbery in the same incident.

Aiken Public Safety spokesperson Lt. David Turno said Fortenberry, who was wearing a flowered dress and carrying a purse, entered Porky Bradberry's Jewelry on Whiskey Rd. in Aiken around 1:00 p.m. Turno said the suspect put his purse down and pulled a gun on the store's owner, Porky Bradberry.

At that point, Turno said Fortenberry and Bradberry fired shots at each other, but it is unclear who fired first.



Bradberry was shot in the arm, and was treated and released from the hospital. Fortenberry, however, was not so lucky. Investigators said the suspect took off running after being shot in the face, leaving behind a pool of blood in the store's parking lot.



Investigators said evidence at the crime scene showed that the store's owner fired several shots with a small caliber gun at Fortenberry.

Turno said police found several items covered with blood in different parts of the adjacent Aiken Estates. It was clear to police that Fortenberry was in a vehicle because the items were so spread out.

Police eventually found Fortenberry at an Augusta hospital. Jackson was later identified as the driver of Fortenberry's getaway vehicle.



Two other employees were in the store at the time of the incident, and both were not hurt.

