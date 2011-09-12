Ingram wins several honors after win over Bulldogs - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Ingram wins several honors after win over Bulldogs

Melvin Ingram Melvin Ingram

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina's Melvin Ingram is starting week three of the college football season with several honors under his belt after an outstanding performance against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Ingram, a 6-2, 276-pounder from Hamlet, N.C., took a direct snap on a fake punt and rambled 68 yards for a touchdown, giving the Gamecocks a 14-13 lead over Georgia heading into halftime in a game Carolina went on to win, 45-42. He also caught the onside kick at the end of the game to seal the victory. On defense, Ingram recovered a fumble and ran it five yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, which put the Gamecocks up by 10 points, 45-35.

Ingram was also honored as the National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Foundation and CollegeSportsMadness.com and was the SEC Player of the Week according to Rivals.com. Ingram, tailback Marcus Lattimore and Spur Antonio Allen were honorable mention players of the week according to collegefootballperformance.com.

Ingram is the second Gamecock to be honored by the SEC this season. Offensive tackle Rokevious Watkins was the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week for his efforts in the season opener against East Carolina.

The 11th-ranked Gamecocks (2-0) return to the practice fields Monday night at 7 p.m. as they begin preparations for Saturday's ESPN2 non-conference battle with Navy (2-0). Tickets remain for that contest through the South Carolina Athletics Ticket Department for $40 each.

Related story:

Gamecocks move up one in both polls

USC escapes Battle of the Border with 3-point win over Georgia

Copyright 2011 WIS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

