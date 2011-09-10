USC escapes Battle of the Border with 3-point win over Georgia

ATHENS, GA (AP) - South Carolina scored twice off turnovers, including defensive end Melvin Ingram's second touchdown with 3:12 remaining, and the No. 12 Gamecocks beat mistake-prone Georgia 45-42 Saturday for the early lead in the Southeastern Conference East.

The Gamecocks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) set up another touchdown with a long fumble return, and Ingram scored his first career TD on a fake punt. Georgia (0-2, 0-1) dominated the stats but simply couldn't overcome all the major blunders.

Antonio Allen returned an interception 25 yards for a TD in the third quarter, and the Gamecocks clinched it when Jadeveon Clowney burst through the line and knocked the ball away from quarterback Aaron Murray. Ingram picked it up in the end zone to make it 45-35.

Murray threw four touchdown passes.

