Game of the Week: A.C. Flora vs. Airport

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) – A.C Flora is traveling to Airport in Week 7 of high school football.

Tonight's game of the week features two teams in the Midlands top 10; second ranked Airport and ninth ranked A-C Flora. The Eagles of Airport are one of just four remaining undefeated in the 3-A division at 6-0.

Their record might indicate perfection, but according to head coach Kirk Burnett, Airport has not played its best football to date.

Three of the team's six victories have been by 7 points or less.

A key to Airport's wins in close games is the defense, that's allowing just 12 points per game.

Offensively, one of the key playmakers for the team is running back Markus Jenkins.

In Airport's last game against Midland Valley, Jenkins rushed for 131 yards on just 14 carries and two first half touchdowns.

What head coach Burnett likes about the teams most recent 31 to 7 win over Midland Valley is that the offense finally came to life.

An offense he hopes will continue to surge especially against A.C. Flora which averages more than 42 points per game.

