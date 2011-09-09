USC wide receiver Byrd suspended by NCAA - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC wide receiver Byrd suspended by NCAA

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Damiere Byrd (Source: USC Athletics) Damiere Byrd (Source: USC Athletics)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – University of South Carolina freshman wide receiver Damiere Byrd has received a four-game suspension from the NCAA and must repay benefits as a condition of becoming eligible to compete again, it was announced today by the NCAA student-athlete reinstatement staff.

"While we respect the process, we are very disappointed for Damiere," said Athletics Director Eric Hyman. "Damiere is an outstanding individual and has been up front with us as to what occurred during the recruiting process. He had no idea that being part of the Student Athlete Mentoring (SAM) Foundation would in any way affect his college eligibility. We continue to support him and will carefully consider appealing this decision."

The SAM Foundation is a Delaware-based organization that provides underprivileged, inner-city athletes with help in getting scholarship offers and meeting academic eligibility requirements.

Byrd sat out the season opener against East Carolina, and will also be sidelined for the Georgia, Navy and Vanderbilt games this season.

