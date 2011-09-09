Cops: TX mom glued toddler's hands to wall - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Cops: TX mom glued toddler's hands to wall

Elizabeth Escalona (Source: Dallas County Jail) Elizabeth Escalona (Source: Dallas County Jail)

 

DALLAS (AP) - A 22-year-old Dallas mother is in jail on $500,000 bond after police say she glued her toddler daughter's hands to a wall, kicked her in the stomach and beat her over a potty training issue.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the 2-year-old child was on life support Thursday. A hospital spokeswoman told The Associated Press she had no information on the girl Friday.

The newspaper, citing police records, said glue and paint were stuck to the girl's palms, with skin torn away in places.

The mother, Elizabeth Escalona, faces an injury to a child charge that carries a sentence of up to life in prison. Her attorney didn't immediately return a phone call.

According to police, Escalona's mother found the child unresponsive after her daughter called Wednesday morning.

She is being held in the Dallas County Jail.

