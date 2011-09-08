Jamie Cross Gomez, D.M.D.

Jamie Cross Gomez is a native of the Columbia area. She attended Irmo High School and Clemson University. After exploring a number of careers in the medical field, she decided that her talents were best suited for Dentistry. Dr. Gomez graduated from MUSC in 2002 and joined her father, Richard Cross, and Kevin Raines in private practice.

Dr. Gomez is an active member of the American Dental Association, the South Carolina Dental Association, the MUSC Dental Alumni Board, and the Greater Columbia Dental Society. Volunteer work has always been important to Dr. Gomez and she routinely volunteers at the Children's Dental Health Clinic and Dental Access Days providing dentistry to the uninsured.

Caring for patients and attention to detail are two of the qualities that attracted Dr. Gomez to the dental profession. She has attended numerous continuing education courses on pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and cosmetic dentistry. She has been a certified Invisalign provider since 2004 and loves to help patients improve their smiles.

Dr. Gomez is married and has two children. She is a member of the Junior Women's Club of Lexington and attends Mt. Horeb Methodist Church.